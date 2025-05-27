Mason Rudolph on Aaron Rodgers: Noise is nothing new, just trying to be best I can

The Steelers moved quickly to sign quarterback Mason Rudolph in free agency and Rudolph said on Tuesday that he’s happy to be back in a “special place” after spending the 2024 season with the Titans.

Rudolph’s signing is not the one that people in Pittsburgh have been talking about for the last few months, however. The potential addition of Aaron Rodgers has hung over the entire Steelers offseason and Rudolph didn’t pretend that it has been off of his radar when he spoke to reporters from the first day of OTAs.

The veteran quarterback said that he’s grown accustomed to chatter about things he can’t control during his time in the league and that makes it easier to simply focus on playing football.

“That’s nothing new to me. There’s been constant noise,” Rudolph said, via the team’s website. “That is the nature of the NFL. So I am used to that for a long time. Now I’m doing nothing but being the best I can be to help our team get better this spring.”

The Steelers have not set any deadline for Rodgers to make up his mind about playing in 2025, so it’s unclear how long the wait to find out his plans will stretch. Until that question is answered, Rudolph will continue to be the first man on the quarterback depth chart in Pittsburgh.