Mason Rudolph, Titans agree to one-year deal

Quarterback Mason Rudolph will not be returning to Pittsburgh for 2024.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Rudolph has agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $3.62 million.

Rudolph, 28, had been with the Steelers since the club selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He took over as the team’s starter late in the 2023 season after Kenny Pickett had suffered an ankle injury and Mitch Trubisky proved ineffective.

Pittsburgh won its last three games of the regular season went Rudolph at QB, earning a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed. But it was a short run, as the Steelers lost to the Bills in the wild card round.

Rudolph completed 55-of-74 passes for 719 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during the 2023 regular season. He finished his first postseason start 22-of-39 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

While Rudolph started eight games in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined by an elbow injury, it took until 2023 for him to start multiple games in a season again. He started one game in 2020 and another in 2021 before serving as Pittsburgh’s third QB in 2022.

In 21 career games with 13 starts, Rudolph has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s compiled an 8-4-1 record as a starter.

Now headed to Tennessee, Rudolph is expected to serve as the backup to rising second-year quarterback Will Levis. The Titans also currently have 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis on their roster.