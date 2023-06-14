 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Canada: I think our offensive identity became pretty clear late last season

  
Published June 14, 2023 09:44 AM
goKs2w845qY8
June 14, 2023 12:47 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.

The Steelers averaged 146 rushing yards per game in their nine post-bye games in 2022 and they won seven of them, so it’s not surprising that they’re trying to double down on what they did well in the second half of last season.

Guard Isaac Seumalo joined the team as a free agent and they traded up to make tackle Broderick Jones their first-round pick in April. Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was a third-round pick after impressing as a blocker in college and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said all of those moves fit with the team’s desire to live up to the identity they created down the stretch.

“I think our identity was pretty clear the last nine games,” Canada said, via Steelers Depot. “We ran the ball really well. We were physical. You saw who we drafted, who we acquired. I don’t think there’s any question about what our identity’s gonna be. I think we wanna run the football, we wanna be physical, we wanna be a good team that throws the ball down the field and take advantage of what the defense gives us. And so I think our identity has been well known and we’ll stay at where we’re at.”

If the run game can be effective, it will open up more options with play action in the passing game while also allowing the Steelers to possess the ball while their defense gets refreshed on the sideline. That approach worked well to close out last season and the Steelers will be looking for a longer stretch of success this time.