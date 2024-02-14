Matt Corral signs with Birmingham Stallions of UFL

Matt Corral has signed with the Birmingham Stallions, the UFL announced Tuesday.

Corral, 25, was a third-round draft choice of the Panthers in 2022 after starring at Ole Miss.

He spent his rookie season on injured reserve after injuring his foot in training camp, and the Panthers waived him out of training camp in 2023.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers and became the team’s No. 2 quarterback, but ahead of Week 1, the team placed Corral on the exempt/left team list. They later released him and intended to re-sign him to the practice squad, but he didn’t.

Corral has never played a regular-season NFL game.

The Stallions also re-signed 2022 All-USFL linebacker DeMarquis Gates, the league announced.