Matt LaFleur: Contract was out of my control, so I tried not to worry about it too much

Back in January, there was some speculation as to whether or not Matt LaFleur would continue as head coach of the Packers.

That entire issue was put to rest quickly when word emerged that LaFleur had agreed to a contract extension on Jan. 17 — a week after Green Bay’s postseason loss to Chicago.

Was there ever any concern from his part that he wouldn’t be back?

“That was out of my control, so I tried not to worry about it too much,” LaFleur said at the annual league meeting in Phoenix on Monday. “I was confident in what we’ve been able to do. And certainly, are we satisfied? Hell no. Not even close. I mean, we always want more. Until you’re hoisting that Lombardi, you’re not going to be satisfied — and even then, you’re going to want to do it again.

“So, I’m certainly grateful for the opportunity. I love this organization. I love the city, the people, the community. But, I love our players, too. And going to work with Jordan Love every day is a pretty cool deal. I think he’s an unbelievable quarterback and an even better guy.”

But the Packers haven’t been able to get over the proverbial hump with LaFleur, particularly over the last few years. The club has been the NFC’s No. 7 seed in each of the last three seasons, falling in the wild card round in 2024 and 2025.

Part of that is playing better in the regular season so that the Packers aren’t on the road to begin the playoffs.

“You’ve got to capitalize on the opportunities,” LaFleur said. “I think if you look back last season, there were multiple instances where we didn’t get it done where we were in a position — whether it was Cleveland, Dallas, Carolina, Philly, both Chicago games — where a play goes different and you have a different result. But it didn’t.

“So, you’ve got to own it, you’ve got to try to learn from it, and just move forward. But I just think it’s going to take a consistent approach.”