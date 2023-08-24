Matt LaFleur: Game’s not too big for Sean Clifford, safe to say he’s our No. 2

There wasn’t much suspense about the decision, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced his choice for the team’s backup to Jordan Love anyway.

LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that fifth-round pick Sean Clifford will be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Clifford went 33-of-45 for 345 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the team’s first two preseason games.

“I think it’s safe to say Sean is our No. 2 quarterback,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “A lot of it is just his mental makeup. You saw it in the Cincinnati game in terms of his ability to rebound. The game’s not too big for him.”

Alex McGough was the only other in-house option for the backup job and we’ll find out by Tuesday afternoon whether the Packers plan to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.