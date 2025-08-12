Matt LaFleur: “Highly unlikely” Jordan Love plays more this preseason

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is undergoing surgery on his left thumb, but there is no concern about his potential availability for Week 1.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that Love got through Green Bay’s Monday practice without aggravating the injury, which was suffered during the team’s preseason opener. But Love nevertheless elected to have surgery on Tuesday.

“From what I’ve been understanding, it’s a pretty relatively quick recovery,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “So, hopefully we’ll be able to get him back out in some capacity sometime next week to work on and work through, because I’ve never personally dealt with a situation like this. So there’s going to be some learning curve along the way in terms of how do we adapt and how do we adjust.”

LaFleur also said it’s “highly unlikely” Love will play any more preseason snaps this year. The head coach’s initial plan was for Love to rest against the Colts this weekend after the two teams go through a joint practice before playing a few snaps against the Seahawks in the final preseason contest.

Love missed two games last year due to a knee injury suffered in Week 1. He finished the season with a 63.1 percent completion rate, 3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.