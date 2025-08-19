Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love to get “very limited” reps in joint practice with Seahawks

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice on Monday after undergoing a procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb last week.

Love was able to participate in limited aspects of the day’s session, including 7-on-7 drills. That’s likely to continue for the rest of the week, as the Packers and Seahawks will be participating in a joint practice before playing one another in Saturday’s preseason finale.

“I thought it was good just to get him back out there, back in the mix, into the rhythm of playing quarterback,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference. “We did some different things with him that we haven’t done in the past. I mean, we pretty much were primarily doing everything under center. So, I thought it was good work.”

LaFleur added that Love will likely be “very limited” in the joint practice, though he will be able to do some 7-on-7 work.

Backup Malik Willis will handle the bulk of the snaps there and he’s also “more than likely” to play significant snaps in the preseason game, some of which will be with the starters.

The Packers will host the Lions to open the regular season on Sept. 7.