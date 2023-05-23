 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love at OTAs: A lot of good things, a lot to clean up

  
Published May 23, 2023 12:15 PM

Jordan Love’s preparation for his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback moved into a new stage with the start of organized team activities this week.

Love has seen plenty of action in previous OTAs because Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance, but this is the first time he’s piloting an offense that’s going to be tailored to his abilities. On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on how Love is doing in the early part of this period of the offseason program and he indicated that it has been a mixed bag.

“A lot of good things and a lot to clean up ,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers are also relatively inexperienced at wide receiver and LaFleur added that “we’ve got to see what everybody else around him can do” as they move toward a season that will look very different on offense.