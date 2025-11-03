Matt LaFleur on Tucker Kraft: I’m bummed for him, I’m bummed for us

The Packers will not have Tucker Kraft for the rest of 2025 after the tight end suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Kraft was in the midst of a breakout season, having caught 32 passes for 489 yards with six touchdowns in eight games. He set a career-high with seven catches and 143 yards in the Week 8 win over Pittsburgh. He had a pair of catches for 20 yards on Sunday before suffering the injury.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference that Kraft is taking a positive outlook.

“He’s doing as good as you could ever be doing, considering the circumstances,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “Tuck’s a guy that’s not gonna flinch. That’s why we love him. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a teammate.

“I’m bummed for him. I’m bummed for us. But that’s part of it.”

A third-round pick in 2023, Kraft has recorded 113 receptions for 1,551 yards with 15 touchdowns in his first 42 games as a pro.