Matt LaFleur optimistic that Tucker Kraft will be good to go for training camp

Seven months after he tore his ACL, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is almost ready to return.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said today that Kraft is participating in voluntary offseason work and looks so good that it’s tempting to let him do everything, although the Packers are playing it safe and waiting to clear him for a full return to practice.

“Tuck looks great right now. You want him out there,” LaFleur said. “He looks so good, you’d want to put him out there, but certainly we’re still early in that process. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go either by training camp or early in training camp.”

Kraft was off to a strong start before his injury last season, with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. If he’s healthy, he’s a big part of the Packers’ offense and one of the best tight ends in football. LaFleur sounds confident that Kraft will be healthy in Week One.