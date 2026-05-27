 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur optimistic that Tucker Kraft will be good to go for training camp

  
Published May 27, 2026 03:02 PM

Seven months after he tore his ACL, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is almost ready to return.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said today that Kraft is participating in voluntary offseason work and looks so good that it’s tempting to let him do everything, although the Packers are playing it safe and waiting to clear him for a full return to practice.

“Tuck looks great right now. You want him out there,” LaFleur said. “He looks so good, you’d want to put him out there, but certainly we’re still early in that process. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go either by training camp or early in training camp.”

Kraft was off to a strong start before his injury last season, with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. If he’s healthy, he’s a big part of the Packers’ offense and one of the best tight ends in football. LaFleur sounds confident that Kraft will be healthy in Week One.