Matt LaFleur, Packers coaches are skipping combine

  
Published February 24, 2023 11:32 AM
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_230224
February 24, 2023 01:32 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it is vital for the Packers to get an accurate sense of where Aaron Rodgers stands before conversations develop at the Scouting Combine.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff will not attend the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, “LaFleur felt his time was better spent working with the staff on scheme projects. Because everything from the combine is recorded, they can view it afterward.”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department will staff the combine as usual.

Gutekunst will speak to the media on Tuesday morning from the combine.

The biggest offseason question for the Packers obviously is: Will Aaron Rodgers be their quarterback in 2023?