Matt LaFleur: Romeo Doubs looks great, looks like a specimen

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a rough season in 2024. Early in the season he skipped practice because he was upset about his role in the offense, and the team responded by suspending him for a game. He returned and played well, but he suffered a concussion in Week 12 and then another concussion in the playoffs. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Doubs looks good now.

“He looks great out there,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “I don’t know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there. But he does, he does a great job.”

Despite the suspension last year, LaFleur said Doubs is working hard and committed to making an impact on the offense.

“He’s come in, and he’s just worked,” LaFleur said. “And obviously he’s played a lot of snaps for us and has had a lot of production. So I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Doubs said he went through a long process to get cleared from his second concussion, and he’s now focused on a better year in 2025. It’s the final year of his rookie contract, and a big year for Doubs to chart the course of his future in the NFL.