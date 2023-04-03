 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur wants “some veteran leadership” in receivers room

  
Published April 3, 2023
The Packers eventually will lose their veteran quarterback. They’d like to get some veteran help at the receiver position.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, coach Matt LaFleur said at the league meetings last week that the Packers would like to beef up the pass-catching function with some players who will serve as leaders for the young receivers.

I think some veteran leadership would be nice ,” LaFleur said, via Demovsky. “Although I think guys like Allen [Lazard] and Randall [Cobb] did such a great job last year kind of taking those guys under their wing and showing them the ropes and the expectations and the practice habits that you need to have to go out there and play at a high level. But there’s going to be a lot of growth with those two guys, certainly Romeo [Doubs] and Christian [Watson]. And then you’ve got Samori Toure and we’ve got a small glimpse of Bo Melton last year.”

Experienced or not, the Packers will need more receivers.

“We’re going to have to add some bodies to that room,” LaFleur said. “What do we got, like five guys on the roster right now?”

Yes. Its five. The four LaFleuer mentioned, and Jeff Cotton.

Available veterans include OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, and T.Y. Hilton.

The Packers also could request someone like Corey Davis as part of the inevitable Aaron Rodgers trade.