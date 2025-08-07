Matt LaFleur: We’ll “do our best” to get all four QBs meaningful reps this weekend

The Jets will be playing quarterback Justin Fields in Saturday’s game against the Packers and it looks like Jordan Love will also get some action in the preseason opener.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t lay out a detailed plan for how he will be using Love or any other signal caller during a Thursday press conference, but he did say that the team is hoping to use all four of their quarterbacks this weekend.

“We’ll do our best to give them all meaningful reps,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur went on to say that some players are obviously going to see more snaps than others. Given the way the preseason usually goes, that suggests that backup Malik Willis and third-stringer Sean Clifford are likely to see more time than Love and the way the game unfolds could impact undrafted rookie Taylor Elgersma’s playing time as well.