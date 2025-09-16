Matt Milano to remain out of practice Tuesday, but may return Wednesday

The Bills listed linebacker Matt Milano as a non-participant on Monday’s injury report as they get ready to play the Dolphins on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Milano (pectoral) will not practice on Tuesday, though he could participate on Wednesday.

However, McDermott added that there is still no clarity as to whether or not this is a long-term injury for the linebacker — who is a critical piece of Buffalo’s defense.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) also is set to remain sidelined on Tuesday after he was listed as a non-participant on Monday. He missed the Week 2 win over the Jets.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) are set to remain limited on Tuesday, McDermott said.

The Bills’ full Tuesday injury report will be released later in the day.