Matt Prater day-to-day, Bills will work out kickers

  
Published January 5, 2026 05:00 PM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the team’s kicking situation on Monday.

Matt Prater returned from missing two games with a quad injury against the Jets in Week 18, but he had to leave the game after re-injuring the muscle. On Monday, McDermott said that Prater is considered day-to-day as the team moves toward Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

McDermott said that the team will be working out kickers in order to have a backup plan in the event Prater is not able to play.

The Bills released Michael Badgley last week when Prater was deemed healthy enough to return. McDermott did not say whether he’s in consideration for a return.