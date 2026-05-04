Matt Ryan: Don’t know what to expect when camp starts, but feel we’re in a “good spot” at QB

When Matt Ryan was playing for the Falcons, the team didn’t have to answer any questions about their quarterback plans but his first year as the franchise’s president of football isn’t starting under the same circumstances.

Michael Penix’s ACL rehab creates uncertainty about when he’ll be ready to play again and Tua Tagovailoa arrived in Atlanta off of being benched by the Dolphins during the 2026 season, so the prospect of opening the season with him under center won’t fill anyone with confidence. During a Monday appearance on 680 The Fan, Ryan acknowledged that “you just don’t know where Michael’s going to be” once the Falcons get to training camp while expressing confidence in how both players have been approaching their work.

“I never went through an ACL, but there’s certain milestones that you’ve got to hit, and the closer you get, the more variability there is because the intensity and the speed picks up,” Ryan said. “Mike’s in a good spot right now. As far as expectations, we don’t really know what to expect at the beginning of training camp. But I think with the way both of those guys are working and the conversations we’ve had with both of them about — I believe quarterbacks should be the most competitive people on your team. Whether that’s first, second or third, there’s a way to go out there and compete and win the day. . . . I think the way both those guys have started the offseason will put us in a good spot.”

One wouldn’t expect pessimism from someone in Ryan’s position at this point in the calendar, but the on-field work this summer will determine whether his optimism is grounded in reality or hopefulness.