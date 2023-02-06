 Skip navigation
Top News

Matt Ryan: I still love playing and feel like there’s a lot of good football left

  
Published February 6, 2023 12:14 PM
Matt Ryan’s first season with the Colts was the worst season of his career, but that doesn’t mean Ryan is ready to retire.

Ryan says he still believes he can contribute, somewhere.

I still love playing ,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”

One reason Ryan isn’t eager to retire is contractual: If he retires, he doesn’t get his $12 million in fully guaranteed salary for 2023 . If he’s cut, he does get it, and the Colts will cut him before March 17 because if he’s still on the roster after that he gets another $17.2 million fully guaranteed.

Ryan’s current mindset is that he’s under contract to the Colts, so he’s going to keep working for the Colts. Once the Colts cut him, he’ll figure out whether it makes sense for him to sign elsewhere.