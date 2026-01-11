 Skip navigation
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Matthew Golden scores first career TD to give Packers a 27-16 lead

  
Published January 10, 2026 11:01 PM

Matthew Golden has taken some heavy criticism his rookie season, and the Packers have taken even more for using the 23rd overall pick on the wide receiver.

Golden had only 29 receptions for 361 yards and no touchdowns in the regular season as other rookie receivers excelled. He played 53 percent of the snaps.

Golden, though, saved his best for Saturday.

He had a spectacular 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 6:36 remaining to give the Packers a 27-16 lead after Brandon McManus missed the extra point.

Golden has two catches for 59 yards.

The Packers needed it after the Bears outscored them 13-0 to open the second half, making it a one-score game. Green Bay’s six-play, 54-yard touchdown drive, set up by Josh Jacobs’ 33-yard kickoff return and fumble that Packers safety Kitan Oladapo recovered, has given the Packers some breathing room.

Jordan Love is 16-of-30 for 226 yards and four touchdowns.