 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Golden will not play on Monday night

  
Published November 10, 2025 06:52 PM

The Packers listed three wide receivers as questionable to play in Monday night’s home game against the Eagles and one of them will not be playing.

Rookie Matthew Golden is inactive for the game. Golden has a shoulder injury.

Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are both in the lineup. Right tackle Zach Tom is also playing after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs, kicker Lucas Havrisik, offensive lineman Jacob Monk, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness join Golden on the inactive list.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Michael Carter will be making their Eagles debuts and edge rusher Brandon Graham is active for the first time since coming out of retirement. Edge rusher Nolan Smith is also back after being activated from injured reserve.

Center Cam Jurgens, quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back AJ Dillon, cornerback Mac McWilliams, and defensive tackle Ty Robinson are inactive for Philadelphia.