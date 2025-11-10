Matthew Golden will not play on Monday night

The Packers listed three wide receivers as questionable to play in Monday night’s home game against the Eagles and one of them will not be playing.

Rookie Matthew Golden is inactive for the game. Golden has a shoulder injury.

Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are both in the lineup. Right tackle Zach Tom is also playing after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs, kicker Lucas Havrisik, offensive lineman Jacob Monk, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness join Golden on the inactive list.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Michael Carter will be making their Eagles debuts and edge rusher Brandon Graham is active for the first time since coming out of retirement. Edge rusher Nolan Smith is also back after being activated from injured reserve.

Center Cam Jurgens, quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back AJ Dillon, cornerback Mac McWilliams, and defensive tackle Ty Robinson are inactive for Philadelphia.