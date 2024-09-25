 Skip navigation
Matthew Sluka case shows the importance of reducing NIL deals to writing

  
Published September 25, 2024 04:20 PM

Fingers already are being pointed, not surprisingly, regarding the events that led to the decision of UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka to leave the program.

Either he received NIL promises that weren’t fulfilled, or he made a power play to try to get more than he’d been guaranteed.

We don’t know the truth. Here’s one inescapable truth — it’s critical to get these NIL deals in writing.

That’s in everyone’s best interests. Negotiate the terms, type them up, get everyone to sign, and move forward.

Then, if one side or the other fails to perform, steps can be taken to address the situation. The player would have rights, those giving him money to play would have rights. Those rights could be enforced, either in court or (if the parties agree) arbitration.

It’s the only way to avoid situations like this. Especially if the NCAA applies no guardrails.

The NCAA has learned the hard way that it can’t apply guardrails. That’s an antitrust violation.

That also doesn’t mean it’s the Wild West. Players need to get the commitments in writing. NIL collectives need to do the same. That’s the only way to ensure that all promises made are kept.

And that, if they’re not, it’s very easy to figure out who’s right and who’s wrong.