Matthew Stafford at Detroit and Joe Flacco at Baltimore are in play for the playoffs

A couple of veteran quarterbacks may face their longtime teams in this season’s playoffs.

If the playoffs started today, the Lions would have the No. 3 seed and the Rams would have the No. 6 seed in the NFC. That would mean Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford would return to Detroit, where he played for 12 seasons — but never played in a home playoff game.

In the AFC, the Ravens would have the No. 1 seed and the Browns would have the No. 5 seed. That could set up Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to win in the wild card round and then travel to Baltimore in the divisional round. Flacco played for the Ravens for 11 seasons and won at least one playoff game after six of those seasons, including winning the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

Every playoff game is a huge game for the fans of the two teams, but Stafford in Detroit and Flacco in Baltimore would be particularly compelling matchups, two of the biggest games we could see in the postseason.