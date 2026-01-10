Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nacua for 14-yard TD, Rams lead 7-0

The Rams were heavy favorites for Saturday’s wild card matchup with the Panthers.

So far, they look the part.

Matthew Stafford hit Puka Nacua for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead.

The Panthers received the opening kickoff and with an aggressive mindset, went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 45-yard line. But But Carolina didn’t get it when Bryce Young’s pass short pass along the right sideline was broken up by Quentin Lake — who was out due to injury for the regular-season matchup between the two teams.

With a short field in front of them, the Rams faced little resistance getting down the field in just four plays. Nacua caught all three of Stafford’s targets for 40 yards on the possession, with Kyren Williams also taking a 5-yard carry.

The Rams did not face a third down on the possession.