Matthew Stafford: I enjoy playing too much to hang it up

As the 2022 season wound down, there were questions about whether Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford would retire until he shot them down in December.

Part of the reason for those questions was that he was out for the year with a spinal cord contusion and Stafford missed last week with another injury to his right thumb. That hasn’t led to much renewed chatter about Stafford’s plans for the future and there doesn’t appear to be any reason to wonder about his plans.

During a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Stafford was asked if he’s planning to keep playing until the wheels fall off.

“I don’t think I’ll go until the wheels completely fall off,” Stafford said. “They’re wobbling a little bit right now as we speak. I love playing this game, I love competing. I love being in the locker room. I’ll never get that again, so I get as many opportunities to do that as I can. I love this team, I love the city, it’s been a blast. Obviously had a lot of success in our first year and trying to duplicate that this year, next year, whenever it is. I enjoy playing too much to hang it up.”

Stafford is signed through 2026 and his 2024 salary of $31 million is fully guaranteed, which provides further reason to think that Stafford won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.