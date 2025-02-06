Matthew Stafford: I’ll miss being on the same team as Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp is on the trade block with all indications being that his time with the Rams has come to an end.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose future in Los Angeles is also a bit in flux, said in an interview this week that it will be tough to see Kupp depart the franchise.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that anything is possible,” Stafford said in an interview with CBS Sports. “But Cooper has been a pillar of this community and organization for a long time, since he got drafted here.

“His ability to impact the guys in our locker room, obviously his play on the football field and the people in the community, the people he’s been able to impact — it’s incredible.”

Stafford and Kupp combined to create one of the best seasons for a receiver the league has ever seen in 2021. Kupp led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns — winning the receiver triple crown en route to being named AP offensive player of the year. Then he caught 33 passes for 478 yards with six touchdowns in the postseason, winning MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

“[T]he guy is as good as it gets when it comes to making plays on the grass, but he’s probably even better in our locker room and in the meeting rooms and as a family man,” Stafford said. “I’m just lucky to spend the time I got to spend with him. Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I’ve ever had as far as in the building and talking football and being about football.

“I’ll miss him not being on the same team.”

Since 2021, injuries have limited Kupp to nine, 12, and 12 games over the last three seasons. In 2024, he recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards with six TDs.

A third-round pick in 2017, Kupp will turn 32 in June.