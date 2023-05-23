 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford is happy to be able to throw in OTAs this year

  
Published May 23, 2023 07:44 PM
Last year, an elbow problem kept Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from throwing during any of the team’s offseason program. This year, he’s back at it.

“It’s great,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s nice to be able to go out there and throw and get work with the guys. At this point last year, I wasn’t throwing at all. I wasn’t really doing much, so I love playing. I love being out here so it’s nice to be able to be out here with the guys.”

Stafford ended the season with a neck injury that knocked him out for the final seven games. Now, he’s healthy.

That said, he practiced with a sleeve covering his right leg.

“I’m just going to keep putting more sleeves on my body as years go, so just get used to it,” he said with a laugh. “No, I’m fine. I’m out here. I’m good.”

It’s one thing to be healthy now. The challenge for the Rams will be keeping him healthy, especially behind an offensive line that isn’t nearly as potent as the one that helped the team win the Super Bowl only 15 months ago.

The NFC is much more wide open than the AFC. The Rams enter 2023 with very low expectations. If they can keep their key players healthy, a bounce-back year is very possible. But that proved to be a very big “if” in 2022.