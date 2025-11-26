Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen among 32 nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen won both the NFL Most Valuable Player and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This year, Allen is nominated for the Rooney Award again — and so is this year’s MVP favorite.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is also a nominee for the Rooney Award, and he’s favored to win the first MVP of his career.
The NFL announced one Rooney Award nominee from each of the 32 teams today. From those 32 nominees, eight finalists will be chosen by a panel of four former players: Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler.
Once those eight finalists have been chosen, every NFL player will receive a ballot and will choose a winner, as part of the same balloting process that allows NFL players to vote for Pro Bowlers.
Here’s the list of the 32 nominees:
Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons Kaden Elliss
Baltimore Ravens Kyle Van Noy
Buffalo Bills Josh Allen
Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown
Chicago Bears Drew Dalman
Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown
Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos Talanoa Hufanga
Detroit Lions Derrick Barnes
Green Bay Packers Jordan Love
Houston Texans Nico Collins
Indianapolis Colts DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne
Kansas City Chiefs Trent McDuffie
Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers
Los Angeles Chargers Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford
Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler
Minnesota Vikings Brian O’Neill
New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson
New York Jets Harrison Phillips
New England Patriots Marcus Jones
New Orleans Saints Demario Davis
Philadelphia Eagles Zack Baun
Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans Peter Skoronski
Washington Commanders Tress Way