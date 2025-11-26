Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen among 32 nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen won both the NFL Most Valuable Player and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This year, Allen is nominated for the Rooney Award again — and so is this year’s MVP favorite.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is also a nominee for the Rooney Award, and he’s favored to win the first MVP of his career.

The NFL announced one Rooney Award nominee from each of the 32 teams today. From those 32 nominees, eight finalists will be chosen by a panel of four former players: Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler.

Once those eight finalists have been chosen, every NFL player will receive a ballot and will choose a winner, as part of the same balloting process that allows NFL players to vote for Pro Bowlers.

Here’s the list of the 32 nominees:

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons Kaden Elliss

Baltimore Ravens Kyle Van Noy

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown

Chicago Bears Drew Dalman

Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown

Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos Talanoa Hufanga

Detroit Lions Derrick Barnes

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love

Houston Texans Nico Collins

Indianapolis Colts DeForest Buckner

Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne

Kansas City Chiefs Trent McDuffie

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers

Los Angeles Chargers Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler

Minnesota Vikings Brian O’Neill

New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson

New York Jets Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots Marcus Jones

New Orleans Saints Demario Davis

Philadelphia Eagles Zack Baun

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans Peter Skoronski

Washington Commanders Tress Way