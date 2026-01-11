Matthew Stafford TD pass gives Rams 27-24 fourth-quarter lead over Panthers

The Rams are back on top.

After going down 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford connected with Kyren Williams for a 13-yard touchdown to put Los Angeles up 27-24 over Carolina with 8:47 left in regulation.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive that took 5:47 off the clock.

Davante Adams had the chunk play on the drive, catching a pass over the middle for a 23-yard gain to put the Rams in Panthers territory.

After Puka Nacua had to break up a near-interception from Stafford in the end zone, the Rams converted fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard run by Williams. Then Stafford converted the next third-and-1 with a rare QB sneak.

A play later, Stafford hit Williams over the middle for the score to give the Rams a three-point lead.

The Panthers have scored on two of their three second-half possessions. We’ll see if they put up more points on their fourth.