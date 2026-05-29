Matthew Stafford understands Rams drafting Ty Simpson: “I’m not 25 years old”

Matthew Stafford is 38 years old, and he knows there’s a reason the Rams drafted the 23-year-old quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round.

Stafford declined to go into detail when asked by reporters what coach Sean McVay said to him about the Rams’ decision to draft Simpson, but he said he was grateful that McVay wanted to talk to him about it, and he understands why the Rams felt like they needed a younger quarterback to build for the future.

“I’m not going to get into what our conversation was I appreciate him talking with me about those things. We have constant dialogue and a great relationship, so I appreciate that,” Stafford said of his discussions with McVay. “I understand where the team’s coming from. Listen, I’m not 25 years old and I get that. We’re doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it.”

Stafford said he wants to help Simpson prepare, but that it’s not unlike the way he’s helping the whole team get ready for the 2026 season.

“My job first and foremost is to get myself and our team ready to play as best as I possibly can. He’s a part of that team. We’re in a unique position in that we play the same position, I have a ton of experience and he’s just now starting his journey as an NFL player,” Stafford said. “He’s a guy that asks questions. I’ve been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can.”

Stafford said the Rams’ whole roster is working to improve, and he’s supporting everyone.

“I’m happy to add good players to our team,” Stafford said. “He’s one of them. But my job is go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as I possibly can.”