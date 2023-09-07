Matthew Stafford: Wife’s comments about connecting with young players were no big deal

Kelly Stafford raised some eyebrows when she said her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is struggling to connect with his younger teammates. But Matthew Stafford says that in the Rams’ locker room, those comments were no big deal.

Stafford said the media took Kelly’s comments and ran with them but players didn’t take much notice.

“I think more probably from you guys than anything else,” Stafford told reporters. “I was going to come out here with a newspaper under my arm with some spectacles. Set the mood, but it turns out you can’t even find a newspaper around here so I couldn’t do that. I was going to try to have some fun with it, but no it’s been great. I love coming to work. I love working with these guys and they all know that.”

Stafford said he “definitely” connects with his teammates and that he didn’t need to address his wife’s comments with them.

“No, I think those guys understand where I’m coming from. They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn’t really think too much about it to be honest with you,” Stafford said.

Ultimately, Stafford said, there’s no issue either with his wife’s comments or his own ability to connect with teammates.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Stafford said. “Nobody in that locker room is too worried about it, I can promise you that. We’ve completely moved on not that we ever really stopped to think about it, to be honest with you. But yeah, I’m not too worried about it.”

The 35-year-old Stafford leads a young Rams team into the start of the season on Sunday in Seattle.