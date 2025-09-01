 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford will start the season opener against the Texans

  
Published September 1, 2025 04:28 PM

As if there was any doubt, Rams coach Sean McVay ended it Monday. McVay announced that Matthew Stafford will indeed start the season opener against the Texans.

A week ago, McVay said Stafford was on track to start Week 1 barring a setback.

Stafford participated fully in practice the past two weeks after missing training camp with a disc injury in his back.

Stafford, entering his 17th NFL season, completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024.

Jimmy Garoppolo took the first-team reps with Stafford sidelined. He is expected to be the Rams’ backup quarterback in 2025 with Stetson Bennett the team’s No. 3.