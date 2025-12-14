 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford’s first TD pass of the day gives Rams 27-24 lead

  
Published December 14, 2025 06:39 PM

Matthew Stafford is dealing and the Rams have taken the lead over the Lions.

Stafford completed a 26-yard pass to tight end Colby Parkinson that was upheld on review for a go-ahead touchdown.

Los Angeles leads Detroit 27-24 late in the third quarter.

Stafford’s first touchdown of the day capped a nine-play, 88-yard drive that took 4:13 off the clock.

Stafford got chunk completions of 15 and 21 yards over the middle to Davante Adams, putting the Rams in Lions territory.

Then from first-and-10 on the Detroit 26, Stafford hit Parkinson deep down the right sideline for what was ruled a touchdown. FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino criticized the ruling, noting in his view that Parkinson should have been ruled down at the 1-yard line.