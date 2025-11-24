 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford’s second TD pass of the night gives Rams 21-0 lead

  
Published November 23, 2025 09:11 PM

It’s difficult to envision a better start for the Rams on Sunday night.

Los Angeles now leads 21-0 after Matthew Stafford’s second touchdown pass of the night, this one going to tight end Colby Parkinson.

The Rams faced a pair of third downs on their 12-play, 72-yard drive that took 5:02 off the clock. Stafford connected with rookie Konata Mumpfield for an 11-yard gain on third-and-3, moving the Rams into Tampa Bay territory.

L.A. got chunk gains of 14 yards with Stafford passes to Davante Adams and Parkinson to put the club in the red zone. It took until third-and-goal from the 5, but Stafford again hit Parkinson a 5-yard score to give the home team a three-touchdown lead.

Stafford has started the night 14-of-17 for 140 yards with two touchdowns.