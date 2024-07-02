Maxx Crosby joins Von Miller as leader of annual pass rusher summit

Bills edge rusher Von Miller began holding offseason pass rushing summits in 2017 and he hopes to see them continue after he stops playing in the NFL.

That’s why Miller had help hosting this offseason’s session. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined Miller in that role with Crosby seen as a long-term part of the picture since he is 27 and the other two players are in their mid-30s.

Crosby has attended the summit in past years and called it a “no-brainer” to expand his involvement.

“Every rusher’s different,” Crosby said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I can’t do what Von does. Von can’t do what I do. Football and pass rush in general is an art form. We come in all shapes and sizes. It’s not like I’m sitting here worried about handing out information. I feel like you learn more as a player by teaching. . . . I can help somebody else grow, I feel like it comes back twofold.”

Miller said he hopes the involvement of Crosby and others means the plan to continue the annual meetings is “sustainable” even after he hangs up the cleats.