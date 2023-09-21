Mecole Hardman: Limited role on offense “very surprising,” but I’m here to do my role

The biggest offseason addition to the Jets offense has missed all but four snaps of the 2023 season and another new arrival hasn’t played much more than the injured Aaron Rodgers.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is healthy, but he has only seen limited action through the first two weeks. Hardman didn’t play at all on offense against the Bills in Week One and he caught one pass for six yards while playing 14 snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

On Wednesday, Hardman said that his lack of action was not what he expected.

“A little surprising,” Hardman said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “Very surprising, honestly. But I’m just here to do my role. When they need me, they need me. If we’re winning games, I can’t complain.”

Hardman said he has been working hard in practice and feels he has a good grasp of the playbook, adding that “hopefully that shows and I start getting more reps.” Jets head coach Robert Saleh has pointed to a lack of offensive plays — the Jets are 31st in the league with 99 through two games — has impacted Hardman’s playing time along with other offensive plans.

Finding a way to keep Zach Wilson and the rest of the unit on the field for longer stretches will be vital to the Jets winning more games, but it remains to be seen if that will amount to more than just wishful thinking.