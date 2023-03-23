Mecole Hardman: Playing with Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson made the Jets attractive to me

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mecole Hardman: Playing with Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson made the Jets attractive to me

  
Published March 23, 2023 08:28 AM
nbc_pft_mecolehardman_230323
March 23, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Jets’ move to sign Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal and discuss why it’ll be important for Aaron Rodgers to get used to working with the WR.

Having signed with the Jets this week, Mecole Hardman will presumably be playing with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback in 2023.

But he told reporters on Thursday that Rodgers’ presence at QB wasn’t the only reason he wanted to join the AFC East club.

“I think the Jets were a good situation ,” Hardman said, via SNY. “I think that they’ve got a great foundation here, they’ve got some nice pieces. I think Allen Lazard, him signing — I think playing alongside him will be great, too. And they’ve got a great second-year player now in Garrett Wilson who had an absolutely unbelievable year. So just guys with those names, just to play alongside them definitely is attractive.

“And obviously the news with A-Rod and everything like that, we still don’t know what’s going on with that. But obviously, that’s something you can think about. But as far as besides that, it was more so thinking the Jets [themselves] were the right fit for me.”

Hardman also noted that he hopes to be fully healthy for OTAs after undergoing core muscle surgery a month ago. He missed nine regular-season games last year due to injury, finishing with 25 catches for 297 yards with four touchdowns.

Before that, Hardman had not missed a game in his first three seasons.

In 57 games with 26 starts, Hardman has 151 receptions for 2,088 yards with 16 touchdowns. He’s also taken 20 carries for 125 yards with two TDs.