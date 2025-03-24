Memphis Showboats coach Ken Whisenhunt takes leave of absence

Former NFL head coach and current Memphis Showboats coach Ken Whisenhunt has taken a leave of absence, less than a week before the start of the 2025 UFL season.

The league announced on Monday that Whisenhunt is stepping aside for personal reasons.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner becomes the interim coach of the Showboats.

“The impact that Ken has made on the culture of the Memphis Showboats in his brief time as head coach has been very impressive and we were excited to see the team perform in Week 1,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon and UFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “We take pride in the UFL being a family first league and we respect Ken’s decision to take a leave of absence for personal reasons at this time. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner in place to fill in as interim head coach and we are excited for his opportunity to lead the Showboats into the opening week of Season 2. If and when Ken Whisenhunt is ready to return to the UFL family, we will welcome him with open arms.”

Whisenhunt took the job in September 2024. He replaced John DeFilippo, who led the team to a 2-8 record last year.

The head coach of the Cardinals from 2007 through 2012, Whisenhunt took the Cardinals to a berth in Super Bowl XLII. He also coached the Titans from 2014 through 2015.