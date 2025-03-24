 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Memphis Showboats coach Ken Whisenhunt takes leave of absence

  
Published March 24, 2025 02:04 PM

Former NFL head coach and current Memphis Showboats coach Ken Whisenhunt has taken a leave of absence, less than a week before the start of the 2025 UFL season.

The league announced on Monday that Whisenhunt is stepping aside for personal reasons.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner becomes the interim coach of the Showboats.

“The impact that Ken has made on the culture of the Memphis Showboats in his brief time as head coach has been very impressive and we were excited to see the team perform in Week 1,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon and UFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “We take pride in the UFL being a family first league and we respect Ken’s decision to take a leave of absence for personal reasons at this time. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner in place to fill in as interim head coach and we are excited for his opportunity to lead the Showboats into the opening week of Season 2. If and when Ken Whisenhunt is ready to return to the UFL family, we will welcome him with open arms.”

Whisenhunt took the job in September 2024. He replaced John DeFilippo, who led the team to a 2-8 record last year.

The head coach of the Cardinals from 2007 through 2012, Whisenhunt took the Cardinals to a berth in Super Bowl XLII. He also coached the Titans from 2014 through 2015.