 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Hyde could return if Bills play in AFC Championship Game, Super Bowl

  
Published January 13, 2023 06:27 AM
nbc_pft_dolphinsbills_230113
January 13, 2023 08:20 AM
With Skylar Thompson in line to start for Miami and Raheem Mostert ruled out, Mike Florio and Peter King can't see the Dolphins doing enough on offense to be able to keep the ball away from the Bills and pull off the upset.

Bills safety Micah Hyde, who was declared out for the season with a neck injury in September, has a chance to return -- but not this week, and not next week.

After Hyde returned to practice this week , Bills coach Sean McDermott said today that there’s a chance Hyde could return to play in the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

McDermott did say Hyde will not play on Sunday against the Dolphins, or next weekend in the divisional round of the playoffs. Beyond that, it’s possible.

Hyde was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and would be a major boost to the Bills if he can play at that level again this postseason, even if just for a game or two -- the biggest one or two games of the year.