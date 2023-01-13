Micah Hyde could return if Bills play in AFC Championship Game, Super Bowl

Bills safety Micah Hyde, who was declared out for the season with a neck injury in September, has a chance to return -- but not this week, and not next week.

After Hyde returned to practice this week , Bills coach Sean McDermott said today that there’s a chance Hyde could return to play in the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

McDermott did say Hyde will not play on Sunday against the Dolphins, or next weekend in the divisional round of the playoffs. Beyond that, it’s possible.

Hyde was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and would be a major boost to the Bills if he can play at that level again this postseason, even if just for a game or two -- the biggest one or two games of the year.