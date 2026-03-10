Micah McFadden agrees to one-year deal to stick with Giants

The Giants are bringing back one of their defensive free agents.

Linebacker Micah McFadden has agreed to a one-year deal with New York, according to a report from NFL Media.

McFadden, 26, just completed his rookie contract with the Giants. He appeared in 47 games from 2022-2024, but suffered a foot injury during the 2025 season opener and missed the rest of the year.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, McFadden has registered 26 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and 6.0 sacks in his career. He’s also tallied six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and an interception.