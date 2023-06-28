Micah Parsons bulking up, hopes to play this season at 255 pounds

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has weighed right around 245 pounds since he was drafted, but as he heads into his third NFL season, he says he wants to be bigger.

Parsons told the Dallas Morning News that he currently weighs 248 but wants to get up to 255 by the start of the season.

“It’s about stability ,” Parsons said. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Parsons said he upgraded his home gym to improve his lifting regimen.

“Different things like that add into the things that help you become a better player,” Parsons said. “Because not everything is going to be at work, you have to do some stuff at home too.”

Parsons is already one of the best defensive players in the league, and he just turned 24 last month. His NFL future is very bright, and he thinks he can be both bigger and better in 2023.