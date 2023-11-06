Micah Parsons: Cowboys played well enough to beat Eagles, we have more confidence now

Losing to the Eagles on Sunday did not shake the Cowboys’ confidence, linebacker Micah Parsons says.

In fact, Parsons says that by going toe-to-toe with the NFC East-leading Eagles in Philadelphia, the Cowboys believe in themselves more than ever.

“We know we played good enough to win that game,” Parsons said, via TheAthletic.com. “But we didn’t. That’s just how the dice rolls sometimes. Sometimes you play good enough and good enough isn’t good enough. That’s just the reality of the game. I feel like we have even more confidence now. I feel like everybody had us out and everyone was praising this Eagles team. Obviously, we gave them their best fit. I’m not even going to spit fuel on the fire. We’ll see them again in four weeks.”

The Eagles now have a 2.5-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. Parsons thinks the division race is far from over.