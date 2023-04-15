Micah Parsons: Cowboys’ scheme against the Giants is don’t let Saquon Barkley beat us

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons: Cowboys’ scheme against the Giants is don’t let Saquon Barkley beat us

  
Published April 15, 2023 03:37 AM
nbc_pft_saquon_230414
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
Micah Parsons insists the Giants must pay Saquon Barkley, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to discuss the financial challenges of RBs and how that’ll affect star draft prospect Bijan Robinson someday.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks the Giants are making a mistake if they don’t do what it takes to sign running back Saquon Barkley to a new contract.

Parsons took issue with a tweet pointing out that Barkley’s production declined over the latter part of last season, saying that Barkley declined because the Giants rode him so hard. Parsons then said that the Cowboys’ game plan on defense starts with stopping Barkley.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! 😂😂😂 like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!” Parsons wrote.

Regardless of the Cowboys’ scheme, the Giants clearly prioritized Daniel Jones over Barkley, signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and only putting the franchise tag on Barkley when they knew they wouldn’t need it to keep Jones.

With the franchise tag, Barkley can either sign a one-year, $10.1 million contract to remain with the Giants, or negotiate a long-term deal. The running back market is soft as teams increasingly conclude that the position is not particularly important to winning in the modern NFL, but Parsons thinks Barkley deserves everything he can get.