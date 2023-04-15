Micah Parsons: Cowboys’ scheme against the Giants is don’t let Saquon Barkley beat us

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks the Giants are making a mistake if they don’t do what it takes to sign running back Saquon Barkley to a new contract.

Parsons took issue with a tweet pointing out that Barkley’s production declined over the latter part of last season, saying that Barkley declined because the Giants rode him so hard. Parsons then said that the Cowboys’ game plan on defense starts with stopping Barkley.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! 😂😂😂 like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!” Parsons wrote.

Regardless of the Cowboys’ scheme, the Giants clearly prioritized Daniel Jones over Barkley, signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and only putting the franchise tag on Barkley when they knew they wouldn’t need it to keep Jones.

With the franchise tag, Barkley can either sign a one-year, $10.1 million contract to remain with the Giants, or negotiate a long-term deal. The running back market is soft as teams increasingly conclude that the position is not particularly important to winning in the modern NFL, but Parsons thinks Barkley deserves everything he can get.