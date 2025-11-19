 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons, four WRs were among the limited participants for Packers

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:00 PM

Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons made an impact in Sunday’s win over the Giants with a game-ending, strip-sack of Jameis Winston. He made 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and six tackles.

Parsons returned to practice on Wednesday with a pectoral injury that limited him.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot) and wide receivers Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Christian Watson (knee) also were limited.

The Packers worked without defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (neck) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot).

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (illness), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back) and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) were others who were limited.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder) and kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) were full participants.