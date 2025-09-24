 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons has limited practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 24, 2025 05:50 PM

Micah Parsons is back on the Packers’ injury report with his back issue, which limited him on Wednesday.

The Packers edge rusher, who missed all of the offseason program and all of training camp with the Cowboys, was limited the first two weeks he practiced with his new team. Parsons, though, was not on the injury report in Week 3.

Parsons will play on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Three players did not practice for the Packers with right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and safety Javon Bullard (concussion) missing the session.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), defensive lineman Karl Brooks (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (groin), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were limited.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) had full participation.