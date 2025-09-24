Micah Parsons has limited practice on Wednesday

Micah Parsons is back on the Packers’ injury report with his back issue, which limited him on Wednesday.

The Packers edge rusher, who missed all of the offseason program and all of training camp with the Cowboys, was limited the first two weeks he practiced with his new team. Parsons, though, was not on the injury report in Week 3.

Parsons will play on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Three players did not practice for the Packers with right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and safety Javon Bullard (concussion) missing the session.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), defensive lineman Karl Brooks (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (groin), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were limited.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) had full participation.