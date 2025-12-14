 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons heads to locker room after non-contact knee injury

  
Published December 14, 2025 06:55 PM

The Packers lost their lead over the Broncos on the final play of the fourth quarter in Denver and they also lost defensive end Micah Parsons a couple of plays earlier.

Parsons grabbed his left knee while trying to chase down Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on a first down pass. Parsons was able to walk off the field with help from members of the training staff and he went to the locker room for further evaluation of the non-contact injury.

The Packers confirmed it is a knee injury and call Parsons questionable to return.

Nix threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game a couple of plays later and the Broncos now lead the Packers 27-23 with 15 minutes left to play.