Micah Parsons: If we score 20 points in a game, we should win

Micah Parsons thinks it is “too early” to say that the Packers have the best defense in the NFL, but the defensive end thinks the first two weeks of the season have provided ample evidence of the unit’s quality.

Parsons and his teammates sacked Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels four times and held Washington to 230 total yards of offense in Thursday night’s 31-18 win. They were similarly effective against the Lions in Week 1 and Parsons said after the game that he thinks the Packers will win every time that Jordan Love and the offense can put 20 points on the board.

“What I’ve been telling everyone, defense wins championships,” Parsons said in his postgame media session. “J-Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game It’s all about getting stops and getting the ball back to the offense. As y’all seen against Baltimore and Buffalo, you can have your quarterback damn near have a perfect game but still lose because, guess what, the defense gave up, what, 40 points? So, defense wins championships. I think the fans like points and they like to see the big plays, but when you play great defense, it’s just so beautiful to see.”

The Packers traded for Parsons because they believed he would lift their defense to new heights and it’s clear that he’s done exactly that in the first two weeks of the season. That might not change the fact that it is too soon to call them the best unit in the league, but it’s probably not premature to say that the NFC is on notice about a serious contender in Green Bay.