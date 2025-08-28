 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons is the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year

  
Published August 28, 2025 06:30 PM

The Packers have just traded for the NFL’s 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, at least if the betting favorite goes on to win the award.

Micah Parsons is now listed as a +600 favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, via DraftKings.com.

Green Bay traded two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas to get Parsons, then gave Parsons a massive new contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. With that kind of investment, the Packers are expecting him to be the NFL’s best defensive player. And the oddsmakers think he will be as well.

After Parsons, the next-best odds to become the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 are Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at +750, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at +850, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt at +950, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby at +1300 and Texans defensive end Will Anderson at +1300.