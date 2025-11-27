Micah Parsons is two sacks away from a new NFL record

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is five sacks away from the single-season sack record. Packers linebacker Micah Parsons is two sacks away from a different record.

Via NBC Sports research, Parsons needs only 2.0 sacks over the balance of the season to become the first player in league history with 12 or more sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

He’s already one of only two players to have 10 or more sacks in each of their first five seasons. Hall of Famer Reggie White is the other player to do it since stats became an official statistic in 1982.

Parsons is currently fifth in the league with 10.0 sacks.