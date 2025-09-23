 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: “It’s going to be painful” to sack Dak Prescott

  
Published September 23, 2025 07:42 PM

On Sunday night, Micah Parsons will play in Dallas as a member of the Packers. And it will give Parsons a chance, for the first time in his career, to try to sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

How will that feel, if/when it happens?

It’s going to be painful,” Parsons told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Dak’s my guy. You know, he was always like a good mentor for me. But, you know what it is. He always told me how whenever I face him, it’ll be a great matchup. So I’m excited to see what Sunday brings.”

Everyone is. In a weekend with plenty of great games and storylines, Micah making his way back to Dallas — one month to the day after he was traded — becomes the most compelling development. It’s compelling enough for the entire NBC Football Night in America production to make the trek from Stamford, Connecticut to Arlington for the game.